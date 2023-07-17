Reviewing St. James’s Place (STJPF) and Its Competitors

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,208 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare St. James’s Place to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares St. James’s Place and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio St. James’s Place N/A N/A 47.26 St. James’s Place Competitors $223.40 million -$3.98 million -0.49

St. James’ Place’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than St. James’s Place. St. James’s Place is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares St. James’s Place and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A St. James’s Place Competitors 368.80% 7.15% 4.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for St. James’s Place and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. James’s Place 0 1 4 0 2.80 St. James’s Place Competitors 1040 4512 6082 107 2.45

St. James’s Place presently has a consensus price target of $1,359.50, indicating a potential upside of 10,031.31%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 77.60%. Given St. James’ Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe St. James’s Place is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 1,026.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

St. James’ Place peers beat St. James’s Place on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St. James's Place plc was founded in 1991 and is based in Cirencester, United Kingdom.

