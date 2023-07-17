Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Hits $850,087.44

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $850,087.44 and $10,593.20 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,210.11 or 1.00090850 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0016661 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,443.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.