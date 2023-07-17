RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 7,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,371. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.