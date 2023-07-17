Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RVSDF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,773. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Riverside Resources
