Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RVSDF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,773. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

