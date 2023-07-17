Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.16. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 258,933 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after buying an additional 9,299,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $17,865,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

