Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCKT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.90.

Shares of RCKT opened at $19.72 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after buying an additional 600,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after buying an additional 40,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

