Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $343.67 and last traded at $342.39, with a volume of 443884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.23.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

