Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 14.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 1.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,321,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 525.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 82,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Rollins by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.68. 219,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,333. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

