Royal Bank of Canada Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $47.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

APA Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.49. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

