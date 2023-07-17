Rune Hits 24-Hour Volume of $465.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $21,239.62 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.09484533 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

