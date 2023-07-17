Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $1,295,000.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABRP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.58. 2,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,998. Sabre has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $106.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

Sabre Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

