Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Safran Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Safran stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 103,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Safran has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $39.43.
Safran Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
