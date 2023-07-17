Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safran Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Safran stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 103,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Safran has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Safran Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Safran

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

