Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $400.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.69.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $364.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.17 and its 200 day moving average is $281.65. Saia has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $367.38.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Saia’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.