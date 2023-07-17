Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $400.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.69.
Saia Price Performance
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $364.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.17 and its 200 day moving average is $281.65. Saia has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $367.38.
Insider Activity at Saia
In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
