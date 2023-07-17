Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.22). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. On average, analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 148,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 62,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

