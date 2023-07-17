Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the June 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanara MedTech by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Sanara MedTech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Sanara MedTech Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMTI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,499. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 million, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

