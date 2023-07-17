Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in June

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sandfire Resources America Trading Down 2.2 %
SRAFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,968. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources America
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.