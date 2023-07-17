Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in June

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sandfire Resources America Trading Down 2.2 %

SRAFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,968. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

