Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sandfire Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Sandfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
About Sandfire Resources
