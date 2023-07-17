Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Sandfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

