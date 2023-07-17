Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,841 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SDVKY. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.05. 105,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

