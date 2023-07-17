Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0167

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $1,044.16 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.54 or 0.06339619 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,409,120,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,487,804 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

