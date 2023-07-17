Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.31. 356,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,152. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

