Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,247 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.3% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $82,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 555,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,463. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

