Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 877,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,069. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

