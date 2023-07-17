Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.