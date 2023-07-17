Secret (SIE) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $1,452.35 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00269067 USD and is down -11.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,844.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

