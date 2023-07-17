Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

