Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receives $14.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shawcor in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of SAWLF stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.