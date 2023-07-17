Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shimano Stock Up 0.4 %
SMNNY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.60.
About Shimano
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shimano
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.