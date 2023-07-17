Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shimano Stock Up 0.4 %

SMNNY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Shimano alerts:

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.