Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

