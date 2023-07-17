Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Increases By 51.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,777.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $16.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.