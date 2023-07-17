Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Expands By 58.8%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

ARTW stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.75. 27,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

