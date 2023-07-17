Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Decreases By 46.0%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
In other Athira Pharma news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,012 shares of company stock valued at $242,884. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 129,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,549. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
