Short Interest in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Declines By 25.5%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ATRenew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RERE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. 19,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,362. ATRenew has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.17 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.