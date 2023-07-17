Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Decreases By 51.6%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cavitation Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CVAT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,818. Cavitation Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

