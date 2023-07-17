Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Drops By 41.5%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

