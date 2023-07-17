Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Rises By 100.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.7 %
CEVMY opened at $16.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
