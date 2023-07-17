Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Rises By 100.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.7 %

CEVMY opened at $16.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

