Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Increases By 162.5%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. 46,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.59.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

