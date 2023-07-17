Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Drops By 30.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

TDIV traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $59.13. 50,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,546. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,875,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 34.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,270,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,743,000 after acquiring an additional 325,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 864,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 447,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

