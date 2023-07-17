Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Drops By 30.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TDIV traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $59.13. 50,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,546. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
