Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Increases By 106.1%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

