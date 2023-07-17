Short Interest in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Declines By 71.0%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,147. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.