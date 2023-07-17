Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expands By 129.4%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 907,100 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the June 15th total of 395,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. 47,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,572. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

