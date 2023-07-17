Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Drops By 33.3%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

MLLUY remained flat at $4.81 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. Metallurgical Co. of China has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

