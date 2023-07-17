Short Interest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expands By 20.3%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 5.2 %

OSW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. 633,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.92. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $182.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSW. Loop Capital raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,960,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $32,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,417,714 shares of company stock worth $155,495,394 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.