Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Increases By 88.7%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.43. 43,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.75.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

