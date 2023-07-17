Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Declines By 25.2%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 929,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.8 days.
PAX Global Technology Price Performance
Shares of PXGYF remained flat at $0.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. PAX Global Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
About PAX Global Technology
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PAX Global Technology
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.