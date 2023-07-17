Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Declines By 25.2%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 929,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.8 days.

PAX Global Technology Price Performance

Shares of PXGYF remained flat at $0.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. PAX Global Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.

