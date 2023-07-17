Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Increases By 123.0%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Profire Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 57,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,072. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFIE. Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

