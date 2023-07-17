Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Drops By 55.1%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Save Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SVFD remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Monday. 14,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Save Foods has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,434.19% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Save Foods Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Save Foods stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Save Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVFD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.07% of Save Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Featured Stories

