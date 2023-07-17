Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Drops By 55.1%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Save Foods Stock Performance
Shares of SVFD remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Monday. 14,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Save Foods has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,434.19% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Save Foods Company Profile
Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Save Foods
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.