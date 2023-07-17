Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Drops By 63.3%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at C$93.74 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$93.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.73. SHIMAMURA has a 12-month low of C$93.74 and a 12-month high of C$93.74.

About SHIMAMURA

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

