Short Interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Decreases By 25.9%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Price Performance

Skillz stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 85,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Skillz has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Insider Activity

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 7,867 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $86,537.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 77,499 shares of company stock valued at $809,710 in the last three months. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Skillz by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Skillz by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Skillz by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.