Short Interest in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Decreases By 35.0%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 488,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

STRL stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,586. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

