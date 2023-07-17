Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Grows By 52.8%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Summit State Bank by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 427,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 220,521 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

Summit State Bank Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $15.95. 12,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,427. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

See Also

